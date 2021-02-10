Bollywood Hungama

Judas and the Black Messiah starring Daniel Kaluuya to release in India on March 5

Bollywood News
Bollywood Hungama News Network

After receiving incredible reviews internationally, Judas and the Black Messiah is all set to release in India on March 5. The film recently got nominated with two Golden Globes Awards Nominations – Best Supporting Actor (Motion Picture) – Daniel Kaluuya and Best Song (Motion Picture) – 'Fight For You'.

Judas and the Black Messiah starring Daniel Kaluuya to release in India on March 5

Inspired by true events, Judas and the Black Messiah is directed by Shaka King, marking his studio feature film directorial debut. The project originated with King and his writing partner, Will Berson, who co-wrote the screenplay, and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas, who co-wrote the story with Berson & King. King, who has a long relationship with filmmaker Ryan Coogler, pitched the film to Coogler and Charles D. King, who are producing the film with Shaka King.

The late 1960s was one of the most tumultuous and pivotal periods in American history. A nation rife with political and social unrest was besieged by explosive demonstrations against the prevailing social and gender norms, the Vietnam war, and racial injustice. Black communities across the country, tired of facing racial disparities in health care, housing, education, and employment—all outgrowths of systemic inequality—had finally had enough.

Talking about the film, director Shaka King says, “I think, for a lot of Black men, Fred Hampton is a real hero because of just how undaunted, unafraid and unstoppable he was, yet people always seem centered on the tragic way he died, not at all focused on the heroic way he lived. I wanted to change that.”

Judas and the Black Messiah stars Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton and LaKeith Stanfield as William O’Neal. The film also stars Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, and Martin Sheen.

