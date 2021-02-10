Deepika Padukone has been signed on board to play Sita in Madhu Mantena's 3D Ramayana. With that, Deepika will become the only heroine to play both Draupadi and Sita in the two epic dramas. But while Hrithik Roshan has been roped in to play Ravan's role in the 3D version, the plan was to get Prabhas to play Ram. But that couldn't happen.

Producer Madhu Mantena took time to put this project together and in the meantime, director Om Raut who was planning a magnum opus on the Ramayana offered Ram's role to Prabhas and he jumped on board as well. Their pet project Adipurush, where Kriti Sanon plays Sita and Saif Ali Khan essays Ravan's role, has already gone on floors. A source says, "Madhu got the biggest shock when Om announced Adipurush with Prabhas. He immediately got his team and financiers to bankroll his Ramayana and now, Hrithik has come on board as the villain. Deepika remains Sita and he wanted a big south face to play Lord Ram."

His search has taken him to one of the biggest Telugu superstars ever. "Madhu has offered the film to Mahesh Babu who also liked the script. Madhu feels he has the innocence to pull off Shri Ram's character. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, has liked the script but is yet to give his nod to the project. What also helps is Madhu who has a connection with KWAAN, has managed to get all the three top stars who are clients of the same agency."

Also Read: Not Ram, Hrithik Roshan to play Ravan in Madhu Mantena’s 3D Ramayana starring Deepika Padukone?

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.