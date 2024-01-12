comscore
Riteish Deshmukh set to play an antagonist in Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor starrer Raid 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Riteish Deshmukh set to play an antagonist in Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor starrer Raid 2

Riteish Deshmukh set to play an antagonist in Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor starrer Raid 2

The film will be released theatrically on 15th November 2024.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Following the casting news of Vaani Kapoor as the new leading lady in Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2, another update has been revealed. Actor Riteish Deshmukh is set to join forces with Devgn. He will essay the role of the antagonist in the upcoming sequel. IRS officer Amay Patnaik has identified his new target! Directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, Raid 2 will feature Riteish Deshmukh in the negative lead role.

Riteish Deshmukh set to play an antagonist in Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor starrer Raid 2

Riteish Deshmukh set to play an antagonist in Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor starrer Raid 2

Known for delivering exceptional performances as a negative lead, Riteish Deshmukh will face off against Ajay Devgn on the silver screen for the first time, following their collaboration in hilarious comedy films. The film started shooting in Mumbai last week and will be extensively filmed in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present the film and it is a Panorama Studios production. The film will be released theatrically on 15th November 2024.

ALSO READ: Vaani Kapoor on working in Raid 2 with Ajay Devgn: He is a sheer force of nature on camera

More Pages: Raid 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

