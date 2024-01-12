Following the casting news of Vaani Kapoor as the new leading lady in Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2, another update has been revealed. Actor Riteish Deshmukh is set to join forces with Devgn. He will essay the role of the antagonist in the upcoming sequel. IRS officer Amay Patnaik has identified his new target! Directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, Raid 2 will feature Riteish Deshmukh in the negative lead role.

Riteish Deshmukh set to play an antagonist in Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor starrer Raid 2

Known for delivering exceptional performances as a negative lead, Riteish Deshmukh will face off against Ajay Devgn on the silver screen for the first time, following their collaboration in hilarious comedy films. The film started shooting in Mumbai last week and will be extensively filmed in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present the film and it is a Panorama Studios production. The film will be released theatrically on 15th November 2024.

More Pages: Raid 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.