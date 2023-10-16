Actress Urvashi Rautela, who was among the fortunate ones to witness India's triumphant victory over Pakistan at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium during the World Cup 2023, recently shared her plea to locate her missing 24 carat real gold iPhone, which she believed she misplaced at the stadium.

Taking to her social media platform, Urvashi Rautela, on October 15, reached out to her followers and posted, “Lost my 24 carat real gold i phone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP!” In a bid to heighten the chances of recovery, she tagged the official accounts of Ahmedabad Stadium and Narendra Modi Stadium in her post. The actress also included relevant hashtags such as Lost Phone, Ahmedabad Stadium, Help Needed, and indvspak to increase the post's visibility. Soon after her plea went public, the Ahmedabad Police responded with a concise comment, “Mobile phone detail.”

Lost my 24 carat real gold i phone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP! #LostPhone #AhmedabadStadium #HelpNeeded #indvspak@modistadium @ahmedabadpolice

Tag someone who can help pic.twitter.com/2OsrSwBuba — URVASHI RAUTELA (@UrvashiRautela) October 15, 2023

Prior to this incident, Urvashi had shared a video from the stadium where she enthusiastically cheered on the Indian cricket team from the stands. For the occasion, the actress chose to wear a striking shiny blue bodycon dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Urvashi Rautela, known for her roles in movies like Singh Saab the Great, Sanam Re, Hate Story 4, has an upcoming lineup of films, including Skanda, Dil Hai Gray, and Black Rose. Her most recent project was Inspector Avinash, which was released on JioCinema on May 18 and featured actors like Randeep Hooda, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, and Freddy Daruwala.

