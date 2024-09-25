Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir tied the knot in a private ceremony at her Mumbai residence in 2016.

Urmila Matondkar files for divorce with Mohsin Akhtar Mir after 8 years of marriage? Here’s what we know

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar has reportedly decided to end her eight-year marriage with businessman-model Mohsin Akhtar Mir. According to legal sources, the 50-year-old actress has initiated divorce proceedings in a Mumbai court. While the specific reasons behind the separation remain undisclosed, it is understood that the decision was not mutual.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, a source said, “After careful consideration, Urmila has decided to call it quits on her marriage with Mohsin. She has already filed for divorce in court. While the reason behind the separation is still not known, the divorce isn’t happening on mutual terms.”

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir tied the knot in a private ceremony at her Mumbai residence in 2016. Their union, marked by a 10-year age difference, garnered significant attention in the entertainment industry. The couple's wedding was a low-key affair, attended by a select group of close friends and family, including fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

In 2019, she ventured into politics, joining the Indian National Congress. Subsequently, in 2020, she shifted her allegiance to the Shiv Sena. Her last on-screen appearance was in the 2018 film Blackmail, where she featured in the song ‘Bewafa Beauty’. She also took on the role of a judge on a children's dance reality show.

