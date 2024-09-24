The film is expected to revolve around the concept of Artificial Intelligence and its ability to dominate the human race.

With rave reviews coming her way for her role as Bella in the recently released web-series Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday is on cloud nine. Adding to her excitement, the actress is all set to enthral her fans by sharing another interesting update about her work. Her much-talked about film with Vikramaditya Motwane, titled CTRL, which was announced quite some time back, is all set to release next month. And ahead of the same, the makers have now announced the release date.

Ananya Panday announces trailer launch of her thriller CTRL on September 25

The film is co-produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, who started his career in the Indian film entertainment as an actor, and later transitioned into producing films. Continuing this role of a producer, Nikhil dropped the exciting update that the trailer for the film is set to release on Wednesday, September 24. Taking to social media, the makers of the upcoming thriller CTRL shared a poster featuring Ananya Panday, which looks absolutely intriguing. They captioned it saying, "Now loading: CTRL. Trailer out tomorrow!"

The same post was also reposted by Ananya on her official social media handle. With the film, they aim to offer audiences an absolutely thrilling experience as they discover the pros and cons of Artificial Intelligence aka AI.

Speaking of CTRL, the film revolves the picture-perfect influencer couple Nella and Joe until the latter cheats, resulting in his girlfriend going on a spiral. Showcasing the generation's dependency on internet, Nelle downloads a special AI app to erase Joe from her life - until it takes over the reins from her.

Moreover, produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon under the banners of Saffron Magicworks and Andolan Films, CTRL also stars Devika Vatsa, Suchita Trivedi, Ravish Desai, and others in key roles along with Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat. Written and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 4, 2024.

