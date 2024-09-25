While the rest of the cast is yet to be announced, the film is currently in its early stages of development.

Bhumi Pednekar and Pulkit set to reunite after Bhakshak; project to be produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment: Report

Bhumi Pednekar and Pulkit are set to reunite for a new project. The critically acclaimed duo previously collaborated on the Netflix film Bhakshak, a heart-wrenching retelling of the Muzaffarpur Shelter Case. Now, they are joining forces once again, with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment backing the project.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, while the rest of the cast is yet to be announced, the film is currently in its early stages of development. The project marks a dream come true for Pednekar, who has long expressed her admiration for Red Chillies and its founder, Shah Rukh Khan.

During a recent Q&A session, Pednekar revealed her childhood dream of working with the superstar, sharing a heartfelt video on her Instagram story. She said, "Honestly, an actor... Actor Kya superstar, childhood dream is SRK. I have come close because he has produced Bhakshak, and the cool thing is that Dunki and Bhakshak, both are trending on Netflix, which is so so so cool. Big shout out to Red Chillies. But mera dream hei, Shah Rukh sir. He is just the best."

Bhakshak, her previous project with Pulkit, also featured a talented ensemble cast including Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Sai Tamhankar, Surya Sharma, Durgesh Kumar, and Chittaranjan Tripathy. The film's music was composed by Anurag Sakia with lyrics from Raj Shekhar and Anuj Garg.

Meanwhile, Pednekar is also gearing up for her series debut on Netflix. The Royals, a modern-day Indian royalty rom-com show, will be directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana. The series will also mark the Netflix debut of veteran actress Zeenat Aman.

