BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Uorfi Javed in trouble: Dubai Police detained Bigg Boss OTT fame for shooting video in revealing outfit

Bollywood News

Uorfi Javed flew to Dubai a few days back for the shooting of her upcoming projects.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Due to her out-of-the-box sartorial choices, Bigg Boss OTT fame and digital star Uorfi Javed aka Urfi needs no introduction. Be it her outfit or her opinion on her fashion sense, the actress manages to remain in the headlines. However, this time, she has become the talk of the town as it is said that she has been detained after shooting a video wearing a 'revealing' outfit, in Dubai, UAE.

Uorfi Javed in trouble: Dubai Police detained Bigg Boss OTT fame for shooting video in revealing outfit

For the unversed, Uorfi had recently jetted off to the United Arab Emirates. She has been there for more than a week. As per a report by ETimes, Uorfi was being questioned by local police in Dubai after she filmed a video ‘in an open area’ wearing something that was not ‘allowed’ to be shot in public.

The report further cleared that there was ‘no problem’ with Uorfi’s outfit. But, because she shot the video in “an open area”, she was being interrogated by authorities in Dubai. The report also speculated that the local authorities in the UAE might postpone Uorfi’s return ticket to India.

However, it is worth mentioning here that the actress, who is otherwise quite an avid social media user, has not shared any statement on the matter, so far.

On the other hand, Uorfi had recently shared a video, in which she was seen on a hospital bed. In the video, she mentioned that she has been diagnosed with Laryngitis.

Coming to the professional front, the 25-year-old actress was recently seen in the popular TV show Splitsvilla. The latest season of the show is hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani.

Also Read: Uorfi Javed diagnosed with Laryngitis during her Dubai vacation

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

