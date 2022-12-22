The primary cast of the film is reportedly in Rajasthan for the shoot.

It seems like veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia are all set to reunite on the silver screen after 31 years. The actors, who are on a signing spree, are reportedly starring in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer robot-themed romantic comedy. The primary cast of the film is reportedly in Rajasthan for the shoot.

As per a report in News18, a source said, “The unit kick-started the current schedule of the film at a palatial heritage hotel in Jaisalmer on December 15. It will continue till December 22. Post that, the team will jet off to the northern part of the country to shoot another schedule. The makers will take a call on whether it will be filmed in Chandigarh or Delhi next shortly.”

The report further said that the film is fun and the atmosphere on the sets is all about humour and charm. The veteran actor Dharmendra hasn’t been keeping too well so doesn’t spend much time with the younger cast of the film. The source added, “But it is worth applauding that even at 87, he manages to impress one and all with single takes.”

Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia previously worked on films including Saazish (1988), Ganga Tere Desh Mein (1988), Batwara (1989), and Dushman Devta (1991).

As for the film itself, the untitled venture is said to be a robot rom-com set against the backdrop of Indian culture and tradition set up. The story will feature a quirky take on the romance between a man and a machine, with Shahid playing a robotics specialist while Kriti will be seen as a robot. Interestingly, the film will be a cross between, the 2014 Hollywood film Ex Machina and the Life Ok sci-fi drama Bahu Hamari Rajinikanth.

