Umrao Jaan Ada: The Westend Musical, featuring Neetu Chandra as Umrao Jaan, is set to have its premiere in Ahmedabad, India. The show is going to be one of a kind as for the first time in India's history, the play Umrao Jaan Ada: The Westend Musical will be performed live on an open-air stage. The makers have also assured that the play will set a benchmark for musical productions in India.

The audience will witness 40 people performing on the stage. Apart from actors, the stage will be taken over by 4 singers, 14 trained Kathak performers and others. The performances - be it music, dance, singing or acting - are not pre-recorded and will be performed live. Around 400 costumes are being used for the play, which will see Neetu Chandra in the lead role. Umrao Jaan Ada: The Westend Musical will also have two new original songs apart from the iconic songs from Rekha-starrer Umrao Jaan. What makes the whole production interesting is the fact that the sets will be changed right in front of the audience without a break.

"I am very excited and very happy that we are doing a premiere in Ahmedabad. I expect Ahmedabad to accept me as Umrao Jaan with open arms. As Umrao Jaan in Umrao Jaan Ada: The Westend Musical, I will leave no stone unturned to make the audience feel my presence onstage, and make them happy by fulfilling their expectations in the best of my capacity," Neetu Chandra said.

The music of the play is composed by Salim-Sulaiman, and the songs are choreographed by Pooja Pant. It is presented by Blue Wave Events and Gravity Zero. Directed by Rajeev Goswami and scripted by Varun Gautam, ‘Umrao Jaan Ada: The Westend Musical’ will also be touring in North America.

Meit Shah of Blue Wave Events said, "We've done several projects in the past but 'Umrao Jaan Ada: The Westend Musical' is something different. The classy and prestigious show will give something to cherish to the South Asian community in North America. I am looking forward to the play's USA tour." The North American Tour of the play will begin from New Jersey on April 12 and conclude on June 1 in Washington DC.

