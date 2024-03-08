Author Harinder Sikka, whose book Calling Sehmat was converted into the film Raazi, has started a production house along with his partner Rahul Nanda.

EXCLUSIVE: Author Harinder Sikka starts Third Innings Productions with Rahul Nanda

Sharing the news exclusively with Bollywood Hungama, Sikka said, “I have launched a company by the name Third Innings Productions LLP. My partner is Mr Rahul Nanda, who is arguably the biggest publicist in Mumbai. He is the son of the legendary Gulshan Nanda, who wrote films like Kati Patang, Khilona, etc. Rahul Nanda made posters for my first film Nanak Shah Fakir, which won three National Awards, including the award for Best Film on National Integration. I discuss every small and big thing with Rahul Nanda. He is a mentor for me as far as Bollywood is concerned.”

Sharing his aim as a producer, Sikka added, “I wanted to launch such a platform for writers (so) that they get their due. Not only during starting stage but they also should get shareholding in the film. This is rare and perhaps not acceptable by most of the people, but we will do that. Content provider is the king.”

Harinder Sikka has bought the rights of author Tarun Mehrishi’s debut novel ‘The Portrait Of A Secret’ to turn it into a film. It tells the real story of an Indian intelligence officer who is faced with the task of averting a nuclear attack on India. As per the name of the book, a portrait plays an important role in the story. “It is a real-life story,” said Sikka. “I know the protagonist personally who did it. He put his mind, career and life at stake at times to bring back the portrait. That portrait is priceless. The masses are loving it. The book is selling as hot cakes in schools and colleges.”

When asked whether he has thought of a director to helm the project, he said, “First and foremost is the screenplay. That takes a very long time. Once that is done, we will discuss with some top names.”

During the course of the chat, Sikka said that he has a close association with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and he wishes to collaborate with him some day. “Raju Hirani is someone I admire and trust blindly. He is a very dear friend of mine. I have spoken on length on various issues with him. I am sure we will do some work together in times to come. When I do not know. But the fact is that I trust him. That’s a huge statement by me for anybody. I get insights on what to do and what not to do (from him),” he said.

