Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.04.2021 | 8:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

TXT to release their second full-length album on May 31, 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

New music from the South Korean group Tomorrow X Together is on its way! The quintet - Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai - will release their second full-length album 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' on May 31, 2021.

TXT to release their second full-length album on May 31, 2021

On April 29, the news was announced on TXT's social media. The pre-orders for the album begin on April 30 at 11 am KST via TXT Weverse. Back in March 2021, Yeonjun teased about their comeback album and told Bollywood Hungama, "We’re excited. We’ll be returning with more great music and performances this year. So be on the watch."

After their debut on March 4, 2019, the group managed to leave an impact with not just their music but also on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart. The EP became "the highest-charting debut album by an all-male K-pop group on the Billboard 200", according to Billboard. With their last EP  'minisode1: Blue Hour', the group landed on No. 25 on the Billboard 200 chart, an all-time high record for the band.

ALSO READ: TXT delivers a spectacular performance on ‘We Lost The Summer’ on The Ellen Show

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

TXT to release their second full-length…

Noah Centineo to star in and executive…

Gal Gadot to star in and co-produce sci-fi…

Game Of Thrones star Natalie Dormer quietly…

To All The Boys star Lana Condor and…

The Kissing Booth 3 to premiere on Netflix…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification