Last Updated 18.07.2021 | 9:45 PM IST

TXT announces repackaged album The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE to release on August 17

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

New music is coming, MOAs! South Korean 4th generation 'IT' group Tomorrow By Together is ready to make comeback in just over two months. After releasing a second full-length album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE on May 31, 2021, along with accompanying music video  '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori' and B-Side track - the group’s first English song 'Magic.'

Now, the group has announced their upcoming album The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE set to release on August 17, 2021. In a statement released on Weverse by BigHit Music, it read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC.
On Tuesday, August 17, the repackaged album of the second TOMORROW X TOGETHER studio album The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE will be released. Pre-orders will begin on Monday, July 17, and we will provide further details about the new release in a separate notice on TXT Weverse." The pre-orders for the album begin on July 19.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, comprising Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai,  have charted their fourth entry into the Billboard 200 with The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE which makes its debut on the chart at No.5.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER made their debut in March 2019 under BIGHIT Music and quickly rose to fame with their debut EP, The Dream Chapter: STAR, which made the young group the first K-pop group to chart their debut album on the Billboard 200. The band’s previous all-time high on the chart, No.25, was marked by their October 2020 EP, minisode 1: Blue Hour.

ALSO READ: TXT makes impact with their latest album; ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ debuts in top 5 on Billboard 200

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

