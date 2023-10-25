comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » TV actress Nidhii Seth CONFIRMS divorce with Karan Veer Mehra 2 years after marriage 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

TV actress Nidhii Seth CONFIRMS divorce with Karan Veer Mehra 2 years after marriage 

Nishi Seth is currently staying in Bangalore with her parents while Karan Veer Mehra is shooting for a Star Plus show in Mumbai. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Television actress Nidhii Seth recently opened up about the end of her marriage to actor Karan Veer Mehra, confirming that the couple had officially divorced three months ago. This revelation comes after the two had been living separately for over a year. Nidhii disclosed that she has since relocated to Bangalore to be with her parents.

Nidhii and Karan tied the knot in 2021. The former couple faced challenges in their relationship mere months after their marriage. While the actress didn't delve into the specific reasons behind their separation, she stressed the importance of not tolerating toxicity in any relationship. 

In a conversation with Time Of India, Nidhii asserted, “Yes, we got divorced three months ago. We separated almost a year ago. I feel that toxicity in any relationship should not be accepted. Mental peace, mutual respect, loyalty and financial stability are necessary for a marriage”

She further added, “I feel that toxicity in any relationship should not be accepted. Mental peace, mutual respect, loyalty and financial stability are necessary in a marriage.”

On the other hand, Karan Veer Mehra has yet to publicly respond to Nidhii's statements or discuss the divorce. 

Speaking of the professional front, Nidhii has left her mark through her roles in popular shows such as Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Kismat Ka Khel. Meanwhile, Karan Veer Mehra is actively engaged in his work, currently shooting for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which airs on Star Plus, in Mumbai.

Also Read: Barkha Bisht confirms divorce with Indraneil Sengupta; ends 13 years of marriage

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

