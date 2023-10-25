Kritika Kamra has bagged a lead role in an upcoming film titled Gyaarah Gyaarah, which is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment. Interestingly, the actress will be seen playing the role of a fearless cop in the movie, which is a high-octane thriller.

Kritika Kamra to play a cop in Karan Johar and Guneet Monga’s next titled Gyaarah Gyaarah

Sharing her excitement at bagging the film, Kritika said in a statement, “I am thrilled to be a part of Gyaarah Gyaarah, a project that brings together the incredible vision of Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. Working with such great minds in the industry is an absolute honor, and I am eagerly looking forward to this incredible journey. It’s definitely a huge check off my list to work with makers who are backing such unique stories and this one is definitely a highlight.”

Gyaarah Gyaarah is expected to take the audience on a heart-pounding ride, as Kritika Kamra steps into the shoes of a fearless cop. Her character promises to be a revelation, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

Kritika was last seen recently in the Amazon Prime Video web show Bambai Meri Jaan where she played the role of Habiba. The show, which received acclaim, also starred Avinash Tiwary, Kay Kay Menon, Amyra Dastur, Nivedita Bhattacharya, among others.

Also Read: Kritika Kamra on Bambai Meri Jaan getting London premiere: “I am immensely proud of what we’ve achieved”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.