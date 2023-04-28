Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta, who started their career with television and have also proceeded to films now, recently decided to end their 13-year-old marriage. While rumours of their separation have been doing the rounds since 2021, both the actors have been maintaining silence on the same. However, recently Barkha not only confirmed that she is doing the duties of a single mother now, but also confirmed that her divorce will be through soon.

Barkha Bisht confirms divorce with Indraneil Sengupta; ends 13 years of marriage

In a report published by Etimes, Barkha Bisht said, "Yes, our divorce should come through soon. This has been one of the toughest decisions of my life.” Although the actress refrained from divulging details of her separation from Indraneil Sengupta, she added, "I am a single mother and Meira is my priority. On the work front, I have been doing interesting projects in the OTT space. I am open to good projects in TV and films, too.”

For the unversed, Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta met each other on the sets of television show Pyaar Ke Do Naam – Ek Radha Ek Shyam which aired on Star Plus. The couple tied the knot in 2008, two years after their courtship. The couple, who has also been a part of reality shows, have an 11-year-old daughter named Meira.

On the work front, Barkha recently featured in the web series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega co-starring Suniel Shetty and Esha Deol. The actress has also been a part of a few Bengali films. On the other hand, Indraneil Sengupta, who has been a part of several shows on television, has been a part of Bollywood films like Kahaani, and the recent Doctor G, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, among others. The actor has also been a part of several web shows.

