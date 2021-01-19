Bollywood Hungama

Tusshar Kapoor announces his next titled Maarrich with Naseeruddin Shah; says it is a departure from his usual style

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After producing Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi which was released on OTT last year, the actor has now announced his next titled Maarrich. The actor will be seen on screen as one of the central characters. Directed by Dhruv Lather, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah in a pivotal role.

Sharing a few glimpses from the film, Tusshar took to his social media handle to formally announce the film. "Almost 20 yrs down this wonderful journey of making stories come to life, beginning 2021 with #Maarrich..a departure from my usual style,a film that challenges me to evolve as an actor! Excited to share glimpses, even more excited to share screen space with Naseer Sir after long," he wrote along with the pictures.


In the film, Tusshar essays the role of a cop named Rajiv who lands up with a complicated double murder case. Actress Anita Hassanandani will also be essaying a small yet important role in the film. Kapoor also shared his look as a police officer while announcing the film. Going by the pictures, Naseeruddin Shah seems to be playing the role of priest in the film.

