Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.01.2021 | 1:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Nawazuddin Siddiqui flies to London for his next project, Sangeen

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is definitely a man of unmatched talents and one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. The actor had a brilliant 2020 with back to back mind-boggling performances and blockbuster hits. For each of his performances, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has received record-breaking applause from the critics and the audience. Rising to the top, Nawazuddin has also been felicitated with the title of Best Actor by a leading platform in 2020 for his stupendous role and noteworthy performance in Raat Akeli Hai. After having a short break due to the global pandemic, the actor has sprung back to work for his upcoming project Sangeen!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui flies to London for his next project, Sangeen

Sharing the same with audiences, the actor took to his social media platform and shared, “Off to London, aware of the tough conditions but... The Show Must Go On! #SangeenStartsInLondon” Sharing screen space with his Sacred Games co-star Elnaaz Norouzi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen playing a thought-provoking character in Jaideep Chopra’s Sangeen.

2021 seems exciting for Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the actor already has two movies in the pipeline, apart from Sangeen i.e, Kushan Nandy’s romantic comedy, Jogira Sa Ra Ra and Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s drama flick No Land's Man.

Also Read: “My children are my top priority in life” – says Nawazuddin Siddiqui who recently separated from wife Aaliya

More Pages: Sangeen Box Office Collection

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Revealed: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's cameo in AK…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Minazuddin…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back in Mumbai; and…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to undergo physical…

EXCLUSIVE SCOOP: Salman makes his own Sacred…

“I wept bitterly when Kamal Haasanji cut my…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification