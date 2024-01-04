Tusshar Kapoor, who is best known for Golmaal series, is all set to explore the world of web series even further with another web show under the Alt Balaji banner. The banner, which is handled by his sister Ekta Kapoor, is all set to launch a new show titled Dus June Ki Raat and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, known for her role in Udaariyaan and later among the top contestants in Bigg Boss 16, will be seen as the leading lady.

Tusshar Kapoor announces new web series with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the news by sharing a photo of the clapperboard of the new web show, wherein Alt Balaji will be collaborating with JioCinema. Taking to Instagram, Tusshar announced the good news with the caption that read, “Dus June ki raat. It begins #pulpfiction! Jai Mata Di!” He also tagged the entire team of the film including co-actress Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary.

Interestingly, there have been a lot of speculations about Priyanka joining hands with Ekta Kapoor, especially after her stint at Bigg Boss. It seems that the rumours have finally turned true with the actress exploring the world of web series with this show. Priyanka too took to her social media handle to share another photo and captioned it saying, “Toh chaliye is kahani ki shuruaat karte hai, aap sabhi ke pyar se (So come on, let’s begin this tale with love, from all of you)” She also added, “let’s ROLL!!!!” along with a clapperboard emoji.

Dus June Ki Raat is expected to be a finite series featuring an ensemble cast and is produced by Jaasvand Entertainment’s Sachin Mohite. Sachin, who is known for producing shows like Ram Pyare Sirf Humare, Begusarai, Paurashpur, among others, will also be bankrolling the project. While not many details have been revealed about the project, fans are excited to see the fresh pairing of Tusshar and Priyanka.

