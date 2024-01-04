Fybros elevates consumer comfort with the launch of fans in its product portfolio.

Fybros unveils fan collection; brand ambassador Shruti Haasan says, “I believe these new additions will elevate the standards of comfort and efficiency for consumers”

Fybros, a leading name in the electrical manufacturing industry announces the expansion of its product range to include fans. With over 55 years of dedicated service in meeting the demands of India's fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) sector, Fybros aims to reach a wider consumer base by expanding its offerings.

The addition of fans to Fybros' portfolio is a strategic move to cater to the increasing demand of consumers for quality products and establish the brand as a comprehensive solution provider for all electrical requirements. Fybros fans are designed to provide exceptional comfort while ensuring energy efficiency and durability.

“Introducing fans into our product portfolio is a significant milestone for Fybros. It is a reflection of our commitment to provide comprehensive electrical solutions of highest quality. Our aim has always been to enhance the lives of our customers by offering superior quality products, and the launch of fans aligns perfectly with this vision,” said Mr. Parasmal Jain, Director at Fybros.

Fybros' fans include a diverse range of ceiling, bladeless, portable, ventilation, and exhaust fans. Among these offerings, the brushless direct current (BLDC) fans stand out for their classic features.

Highlighting the significance of this expansion, renowned actor, and brand ambassador Shruti Haasan said, “I'm delighted to be associated with Fybros as they venture into the fan category. Their commitment to quality and innovation is truly commendable, and I believe these new additions will elevate the standards of comfort and efficiency for consumers across the country.”

Initially available in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, U.P. West, and Gujarat, Fybros' fan range is slated for a nationwide rollout through leading e-commerce platforms, ensuring accessibility and convenience for customers across India.

