Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is kicking off 2024 with Rohit Shetty’s first web series Indian Police Force. The actor also makes his streaming debut with this upcoming series. However, Sidharth Malhotra is already in talks for two projects with the production house Junglee Pictures. These projects are reportedly being directed by Meghna Gulzar and Drishyam’s Jeethu Joseph.

Sidharth Malhotra in talks for two projects with directors Meghna Gulzar and Jeethu Joseph: Report

According to a report in Peeping Moon, a source revealed, “Sidharth and Junglee Pictures have been talking about collaborating for the past few months and are mainly discussing two movies — one directed by Meghna Gulzar and the other by Jeethu Joseph, acclaimed for his blockbuster Malayalam movie franchise, Drishyam. Sid, however, hasn’t signed them yet, as it’s still in the conversation stage. Depending on how the talks go, he might decide to do one of them or ultimately agree to both.”

Like always, Meghna Gulzar’s project is based on a true story. Meanwhile, Jeethu Joseph’s project is about a “valiant, sharp, and quick-witted law enforcement officer who embarks on a journey to fight for truth and bring justice in a high-stakes case at the international level.” Both projects are eyeing the 2024 production stage.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra has Yodha as his next theatrical release. It is set for an April 2024 release. Apart from this and his web series, he has reportedly signed Dinesh Vijan’s Spider alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The action thriller will be directed by Dasvi fame Tushar Jalota. It goes on floors in January 2024.

