Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, has been booked following serious allegations of sexual assault made by a 21-year-old woman. The complaint, filed at the Raidurgam police station in Hyderabad, accuses the choreographer of multiple incidents of sexual assault across several cities.

Details of the Allegation

Reportedly, the complainant, a young choreographer who had been working closely with Jani Master over the past few months, stated that she was assaulted on several occasions during outdoor shoots. According to her, the incidents took place in Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and at her residence in Narsingi. The case has since been transferred to the Narsingi police, where a more detailed investigation will be conducted.

Charges Filed Against Jani Master

Based on the complaint, a zero FIR has been registered, and Jani Master has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These include charges of rape, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing hurt. Authorities, including Shikha Goel, Director General of the Women Safety Wing (WSW) in Telangana, have assured the public of a thorough investigation and appropriate legal action.

Jani Master's Response Awaited

As of now, Jani Master has not issued any official statement regarding the accusations. His recent work, including choreographing popular songs like ‘Aayi Nai’ from the film Stree 2, has kept him in the public eye.

Besides Bollywood, Jani Master is well known in the Telugu film industry and has also worked extensively in Kannada cinema. In addition to Stree 2, his notable works include chart-topping numbers like ‘Photocopy’ from Jai Ho, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and ‘Aaj Ki Raat’.

