Over the past two years, the box office window has been a ghost town thanks to the covid pandemic either shutting down theatres, or filmmakers opting to release their ventures on OTT platforms. But now, with the lockdown being lifted and theatres reopening we see a plethora of films hitting the big screen. From The Kashmir Files setting new box office records and crossing Rs. 200 cr to Ram Charan – NTR Jr. starrer RRR prediction, here are the trending latest box office updates for today.

Trending Box Office: From The Kashmir Files setting new box office records and crossing Rs. 200 cr, to becoming Vivek Agnihotri and Anupam Kher’s first Rs. 200 cr grosser, to Ram Charan – NTR Jr. starrer RRR prediction, here are some of the latest box office news

The Kashmir Files Box Office: Film beats Bharat, Tanhaji and Chennai Express; becomes the 12th fastest film to cross Rs. 200 cr at box office

The Vivek Agnihotri directed film The Kashmir Files featuring Anupam Kher was released a while back, and since then the film has been unstoppable at the box office. After opening on a decent note, the business of The Kashmir Files witnessed immense growth with each passing day, surpassing expectations and setting new records. Now after a week-long run at the box office, the total collections of the film are gradually approaching the Rs. 200 cr mark. In fact, predictions state that The Kashmir Files could easily see its business cross this much-coveted mark by the end of its second week in theatres. Read More.

The Kashmir Files Box Office: Film becomes Vivek Agnihotri’s first to enter the Rs. 200 cr club

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher has been unstoppable at the box office since its release. After a modest start with Rs. 3.55 cr coming in the business of the film witnessed exponential growth over its opening weekend and opening week as well. Now in its second week running the film has managed to sustain its momentum at the box office despite the Akshay Kumar film Bachchhan Paandey hitting screens. In fact, The Kashmir Files has managed to cross the Rs. 200 cr mark in just 13 days of its release. Continue Reading.

The Kashmir Files Box Office: Film becomes Anupam Kher’s first venture to enter Rs. 200 cr club

The Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files has been dominating at the box office since its release a little under two weeks ago. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri the film has captured the audience’s attention fast emerging as their first choice in theatres. Now after just 13 days the business of the film has managed to cross the Rs. 200 cr mark after starting with an opening day collection of Rs. 3.55 cr. See more Here.

The Kashmir Files Box Office: Film becomes the only March release ever to cross Rs. 200 cr

The Vivek Agnihotri-directed film The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher was released a while back. Since then there has been no stopping the film at the box office. In fact, with each passing day the business of The Kashmir Files has been seeing exponential growth managing to cross the highly coveted Rs. 200 cr mark in just 13 days of its release. See details Here.

The Kashmir Files Box Office: Film becomes the first release of 2022 to cross Rs. 200 cr

The Kashmir Files that was released a little under two weeks ago has been doing roaring business at the box office. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri the film which features Anupam Kher has fast become the talk of the town, overshadowing newer releases at the box office. Now after just 13 days, The Kashmir Files has managed to cross the Rs. 200 cr mark. After a modest opening of Rs. 3.55 cr the business of The Kashmir Files that initially saw a limited release witnessed exponential growth with more screens and shows being added over its opening weekend to accommodate audience demand. The positive feedback from critics and the strong word of mouth from the audience have gone a long way in boosting the business of The Kashmir Files. Read Details.

The Kashmir Files Box Office: Film beats Sooryavanshi; becomes first release post-pandemic to enter Rs. 200 cr club

The Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files has been on a roll since its release. After a modest opening day, the business of the Anupam Kher starrer has been seeing immense growth in collections with each passing day. In fact, initially released across just 600 screens, the makers of The Kashmir Files increased the number of screens and shows over its opening weekend to accommodate the audience demand. Now after just 13 days at the box office, the film has managed to enter the Rs. 200 cr club with ease. Continue Reading.

RRR Box Office Prediction: Ram Charan - NTR Jr. starrer to take a decent start of Rs. 11 - 13 crores; to grow over the weekend

This Friday sees the release of the biggest film ever to come out of India, RRR. There has been a lot said and heard about the film ever since it was announced. The term magnum opus has been designed for such kind of offerings on the big screen and with SS Rajamouli at the helm of affairs, it is all justified as well. Read More.

More Pages: The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.