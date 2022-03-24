The Kashmir Files, helmed by Vivek Agnihotri and starring Anupam Kher in the lead, is making waves at the box office in India. The film has crossed Rs. 200 crores at the India box office. Not just that, it has led to a lot of discussions around it. From politicians to cricketers to actors, many have had views about the film. With that being said, with the ongoing mixed reactions to the film, Bigg Boss’ former contestant Urfi Javed has also commented on the film.

“Whatever happened with Kashmiri Pandits, it was wrong” – says Bigg Boss’ Urfi Javed on The Kashmir Files

“I liked it. I feel like if a group wants to tell a story, it’s not wrong. We need to accept that something wrong happened to them. We need to accept it,” she said while speaking to the media earlier this week.

“I watched it and I liked it. I still believe that this Hindu and Muslim hatred that has been going on, stop this already. But, the movie was nice,” Urfi Javed added.

She further continued, “I know it’s a very controversial film but I feel if they want to tell their story there’s nothing wrong in it. We need to be accepting of the fact that this had happened to them. They want to acknowledge it and why not? Whatever happened with them, Kashmiri Pandits, it was wrong. But, I don’t want the people to use it as an agenda to spread hatred now, in today’s time. That would be weird.”

Several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Goa, and Uttarakhand, have made the film tax-free. The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

More Pages: The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.