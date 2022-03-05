comscore

Tracer star Im Siwan donates over Rs. 12 lakh to Ukraine Embassy; books an apartment in Keiv for a month for Ukrainian citizens amid Russian invasion

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean actor Im Siwan, who was last seen in the romance drama Run On, has made a generous donation to support the people of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. The actor also booked a hotel for the refugees who can take shelter amid this war.

Tracer star Im Siwan donates over Rs. 12 lakh to Ukraine Embassy; books an apartment in Keiv for a month for Ukrainian citizens amid Russian invasion

Tracer star Im Siwan donates over Rs. 12 lakh to Ukraine Embassy; books an apartment in Keiv for a month for Ukrainian citizens amid Russian invasion

On March 4, Im Siwan posted a screenshot of his reservation for a two-bedroom apartment in Kiev (Kyiv), which is the capital of Ukraine. He booked the hotel from March 7 to April 4 and also implied that though he won't be visiting, this is to help the citizens of Ukraine. Many have taken this route to help the refugees. According to Korean publication Soompi, he wrote a message, saying, “Hello, I just booked your hotel for a month, and of course, I won’t be visiting. I hope you and the people in Kiev will be safe.”

Adding to that, his agency PLUM A&C confirmed that the actor also made a donation of 20 million won (approximately Rs. 12 lakh) to the Ukrainian Embassy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Im Siwan is currently starring in the second season of Tracer.

ALSO READ: Im Siwan and Seolhyun in talks for Cheese in the Trap & Coffee Prince director’s next titled Summer Strike

