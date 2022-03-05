South Korean actor Im Siwan, who was last seen in the romance drama Run On, has made a generous donation to support the people of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. The actor also booked a hotel for the refugees who can take shelter amid this war.

Tracer star Im Siwan donates over Rs. 12 lakh to Ukraine Embassy; books an apartment in Keiv for a month for Ukrainian citizens amid Russian invasion

On March 4, Im Siwan posted a screenshot of his reservation for a two-bedroom apartment in Kiev (Kyiv), which is the capital of Ukraine. He booked the hotel from March 7 to April 4 and also implied that though he won't be visiting, this is to help the citizens of Ukraine. Many have taken this route to help the refugees. According to Korean publication Soompi, he wrote a message, saying, “Hello, I just booked your hotel for a month, and of course, I won’t be visiting. I hope you and the people in Kiev will be safe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 임시완 (@yim_siwang)

Adding to that, his agency PLUM A&C confirmed that the actor also made a donation of 20 million won (approximately Rs. 12 lakh) to the Ukrainian Embassy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Im Siwan is currently starring in the second season of Tracer.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.