South Korean singee-actor Im Siwan and AOA’s Seolhyun have been approached for lead roles in a webtoon based new drama Summer Strike (working title).

According to the Korean tabloid Soompi, Summer Strike will be based on a popular webtoon titled I Don’t Feel Like Doing Anything by Joo Younghyun. The drama will be helmed by Cheese in the Trap & Coffee Prince director Lee Yoon Jung.

The romance melodrama will tell the story of two people who decide to discontinue their current lifestyles and move to a small town to do nothing. Im Siwan has been approached for the role of Ahn Dae Bum, a genius who competed in math problems against Seoul National University students 20 years ago. After experiencing an unfortunate incident, he still managed to enter Seoul National University, but he is now working as a librarian in a small seaside village named Angok.

Meanwhile, Seolhyun has been offered the role of Lee Yeo Reum, a 28-year-old who became a permanent employee three months ago at the company she has been working at for five years. However, she quits her job and just takes one backpack to Angok, where she lives in an empty billiard room.

Im Siwan’s agency PLUM A&C, responding to reports, said, “He received an offer for the project and is reviewing [the offer].”

Seolhyun’s agency FNC Entertainment also responded, “It is one of the projects she was offered, and she is reviewing [the offer].”

Im Siwan is currently starring in MBC's Tracer alongside Go Ah Sung. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of the new drama starring Im Siwan and Go Ah Sung scored an average nationwide rating of 7.4 percent, making it the most-watched Friday-Saturday drama of the night.

Meanwhile, Seolhyun was recently also confirmed to star in Murderer’s Shopping List with Lee Kwang Soo and Jin Hee Kyung.

