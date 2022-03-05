comscore

“I am not getting into movies” – says Ira Khan who does not want to follow her father Aamir Khan’s footsteps

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The star kids often aspire to become actors, just like their parents.  But some do not look forward to being in the spotlight or evolving into an actor. Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is one of those kids.

Ira recently hosted a question and answer session on her Instagram handle where she interacted with her followers. She responded to many questions associated with mental health issues, her future plans and more. During the session, one Instagram user also asked about her plans to join the film industry as an actor. To which, she replied, "I'm not getting into movies."

Although it is apparent that Ira isn't interested in becoming an actor, her past work shows she may become a movie director someday. Ira has already made a debut as a filmmaker in theatre. She had directed a play called Medea, in which actress Hazel Keech played the lead role.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in August 2022.

Also Read: Ira Khan shares cutesy photo of her father Aamir Khan twinning with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in matching pajamas

