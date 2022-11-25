Producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s ambitious feature-film based on the Mahabharat will get its screenplay from the film Mahabharat that his father A. G. Nadiadwala had produced in 1965.

Confirming this, Firoz says, “Writing the Mahabharat for the screen has always been the biggest problem. This is why so few films on the Mahabharat have been attempted. I have my father’s film on the Mahabharat with the most brilliant and comprehensive script based on the sacred saga. When the best possible treatment of the Mahabharat epic is right under my nose, why should I look anywhere else?”

Produced by A G Nadiadwala in 1965, the Mahabharat starred Abhi Bhattacharya as Lord Krishna, Padmini (from Raj Kapoor’s Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai and Mera Naam Joker) as Draupadi, Pradeep Kumar as Arjuna and Dara Singh as Bhim.

The film directed by Babubhai Mistry was a hit.

