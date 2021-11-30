comscore

Tom Holland to return as Spider-Man in three films, confirms producer Amy Pascal

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Tom Holland returns with the third installment in the "Homecoming" trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will wrap up the project that began with 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, followed by 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home. While Marvel is yet to announce the next set of Spidey films, producer Amy Pascal has confirmed it won't be the last time Tom Holland will don the Spider-Man costume.

Tom Holland to return as Spider-Man in three films, confirms producer Amy Pascal

Speaking to international tabloid Fandango, Pascal said that Sony Pictures will continue to work Marvel on Spider-Man films and Tom Holland will indeed return. "This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," Pascal revealed. "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go on to the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

The Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer will also have appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are expected to make appearances in this multiverse story.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Spiderman: No Way Home in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, in cinemas, December 16, 2021.

ALSO READ: Marvel fans rejoice! Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home to release a day earlier in India on December 16

