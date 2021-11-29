Bollywood Hungama

Marvel fans rejoice! Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home to release a day earlier in India on December 16 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

India's favorite super-hero has seen fervent excitement & unprecedented demand, due to which the big-ticket entertainer will witness an earlier theatrical release, one day before the USA market. Marvel fans can rejoice! Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release a day earlier in India on 16th December!

Marvel fans rejoice! Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home to release a day earlier in India on December 16 

 

The trailer teased the return of some familiar faces — including Zendaya as M.J., Jacob Batalon as Ned, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May but it also gives best look of a few familiar foes. Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe are back, reprising their roles as Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin respectively from the Tobey Maguire movies, as is Jamie Foxx's Electro who first popped up in the Andrew Garfield era. The trailer also teased the first look at Thomas Haden Church's Sandman from Spider-Man 3 and Rhys Ifans' Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Spiderman: No Way Home in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, in cinemas, December 16, 2021.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer swings headfirst into the multiverse with Doctor Strange, faces off Electro, Doctor Octopus and supervillains

