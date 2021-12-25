Tom Holland, who currently stars in Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home, said big-budget superhero films and "Oscar movies" are "all the same, just done on a different scale".

Holland shared his thoughts on the Oscar-winning director's critical assessments of the genre, disagreeing wholeheartedly in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Scorsese once infamously lambasted superhero movies as "not cinema" in his opinion.

"You can ask Scorsese, ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ but he doesn't know what it's like because he's never made one,” said Holland, who has also starred in movies like The Impossible and The Devil All the Time.

“I've made Marvel movies and I've also made movies that have been in the conversation in the world of the Oscars, and the only difference, really, is one is much more expensive than the other," he continued. “But the way I break down the character, the way the director etches out the arc of the story and characters — it's all the same, just done on a different scale. So I do think they're real art.”

"When you're making these films, you know that good or bad, millions of people will see them," he explained. "Whereas when you're making a small indie film, if it's not very good no one will watch it, so it comes with different levels of pressure. I mean, you can also ask Benedict Cumberbatch or Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson — people who have made the kinds of movies that are 'Oscar-worthy' and also made superhero movies — and they will tell you that they're the same, just on a different scale.”

Adding in one more difference between the two types of movies, he joked, "and there's less Spandex in 'Oscar movies.' "

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also said in an interview that he hopes award-granting bodies like the Academy Awards realize the "artistry that goes into storytelling that connects with a wide range of people on a very emotional level" with popular blockbusters.

Back in 2019, Scorsese opened up to Empire about his feelings on superhero movies dominating the box office. "Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks," he said at the time."It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being," he added.

Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: No Way Homewas released on 16 December 2021 and has set several box office records, including records for films released after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has grossed over $876 million worldwide, becoming the second highest-grossing film of 2021.

