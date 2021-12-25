comscore

Hotel Del Luna star IU donates 200 million won to help cancer patients and low-income families

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean singer and actress IU is known for making generous donation. On December 24, it was revealed that IU had donated 200 million won ($168,560) to Child Fund Korea.

Hotel Del Luna star IU donates 200 million won to help cancer patients and low-income families

As reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, her agency, EDAM Entertainment, confirmed that IU donated 100 million won [about $84,280] each to cancer patients and children from low-income families.

Part of the donation will be used by ChildFund Korea on behalf of low-income families to cover heating bills and acquire warm clothes for the winter. It will also go toward the support of scholarships for children and youth being raised by their grandparents. The other part of the donation will be used by Seoul ASAN Hospital to pay for the treatment and operation of women and children with cancer.

IU said, “This is a difficult time when everyone is feeling exhausted, but I wanted to share feelings of warmth and help with those who needed it. I hope that everyone can spend a warm winter without a single neighbor being left out.”

IU regularly makes donations to charities, particularly to support people in economic difficulties. For her 13th anniversary this past September, she teamed up with the various brands she models for to make a donation.

On the work front, IU released her fifth studio album Lilac in March this year. She was last seen in 2019 fantasy mystery drama Hotel del Luna, co-starring Yeo Jin Goo.  IU is scheduled to release the new album Pieces on December 29.

Also Read: From True Beauty, Penthouse to Tale of Nine-Tailed & Hotel Del Luna, Amazon Prime Video announces 10 Korean dramas 

