The most awaited sports biopic 83 starring Ranveer Singh has been making headlines. The film that tells the story of the 1983 Cricket World Cup win, has been one of the most keenly awaited releases. And a historic film such as 83, interestingly is also set to release on the world’s highest mobile theatre in Leh Ladakh at 11,562 Ft which also makes for a landmark moment for the film as well.

In an endeavour to bring world-class digital cinema watching experience accessible to every corner of India, PictureTime Digiplex, A Mobile Digital Movie Theatre Company, became the highest altitude cinema theatre in the world by installing its inflatable theatre in Leh (Ladakh) in the month of August earlier this year, where the film Bellbottom was also screened.

While the current nail-biting temperature o drops down to minus in Ladakh, with Picturetime’s unique ambient control theatre using state of an art heating facility, the audience could comfortably watch the film at plus twenty degrees within the inflatable enclosure. Kabir Khan’s 83 to witness the first-day release in PictureTime’s Mobile digital movie theatre not just in Ladakh, but in Hisaar and Arunachal Pradesh as well where the company has installed more for such Digiplexs.

On 83 being released on PictureTime’s mobile digital inflatable theatre, Director Kabir Khan expresses “My joy knows no bounds…83 screening from today onwards in Ladakh, at Picturetime’s inflatable theatre, the world's highest theatre at 11,562 ft. This is spectacular. I’m looking forward to the audience's reaction to the film. Ladakh doesn’t just hold a special place in our film but is also very dear to my heart because I have spent months trekking there during my college days. This is truly special.”

Shibasish Sarkar, Producer of 83 and Former Group CEO Reliance says, “83 is our labour of love.

We would love for everyone to watch this film, and I’m so happy to know that through PictureTime’s inflatable theatre our film would reach the interiors of this country where a good cinema watching experience is still a far-fetched dream. Through these inflatable theatres 83 not just reaches Ladakh but also the interiors of Hisaar and Arunachal Pradesh. This is indeed a great initiative”

Sushil Chaudhary, Founder & CEO, Picturetime, Says “Himalayan region is a screen starved region. Post pandemic we are looking at Himalayan states as phase 1 of PictureTime’s screen going live. From the Himalayan states we aim to move towards central India. It’s an honour for us to bring a historic film such as 83 to the interiors of this country. Other than Leh, 83 shall also be screened at our theatres in Hisaar and Arunachal Pradesh respectively. The vision has always been taking newly released films to the cinema screen starved regions of this country that too on the day of the release. With the screening of a larger-than-life film such as 83, this indeed is a landmark moment for us.”

