Tom Cruise, Hollywood's favourite action star, is ready to reprise his role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the upcoming highly anticipated film of 2020 - Top Gun: Maverick. The trailer showcased some real action-packed sequences and fans are quite excited.

Adding more to the excitement, it has been revealed that the film will release in two prior to the scheduled date. Variety reports, "Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” will fly forward two days to release on June 24, giving the blockbuster a Wednesday start."

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose".

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Top Gun: Maverick is set to release on June 24, 2020. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis and Danny Ramirez star in the upcoming movie.