Tiger Shroff is among the brightest action stars of Hindi Cinema, who has managed to excite the masses with his work in films like Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, followed by Heropanti and War. However, after Ganapath and Heropanti 2, the actor is looking to reinvent himself with the release of Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. While the actioner is yet to be released, there’s talk about another delay in the much in news action film, Rambo.

Tiger Shroff’s Rambo hits a wall due to budget issues; Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s box office verdict to decide its fate!

According to our reliable sources, Rambo is postponed again. “Rohit Dhawan and Siddharth Anand were looking to take Rambo on floors from April 2024, however, the same has been delayed due to budget issues. While the film budget is around Rs. 150 crores, the studio partner, Jio Studios, has conveyed their decision to await the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, before proceeding with Rambo,” a reliable source told Bollywood Hungama.

The budget of Rambo will be reworked seeing the outcome of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. “BMCM is an important film for everyone and it will decide the future course of action for the stakeholders. At the moment, the future of Rambo depends on BMCM. The earliest it can begin now is July 2024.”

Rambo is being produced by Siddharth Anand with Jio Studios and will be directed by Rohit Dhawan. The casting and other aspects will begin post the release of BMCM.

