Akshay Kumar – Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer set to drop on March 26

The official poster showcases Akshay Kumar as Bade Miyan and Tiger Shroff as Chote Miyan, with Manushi Chillar and Alaya F adding to the star-studded lineup.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Pooja Entertainment's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan reveals its new poster, signalling the release of the heart-pounding trailer on March 26th! The makers have declared the trailer launch date for the action-packed spectacle of the year, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The official poster showcases Akshay Kumar as Bade Miyan and Tiger Shroff as Chote Miyan, with Manushi Chillar and Alaya F adding to the star-studded lineup.

Bade and Chote Miyan will lead you through some heart-stopping moments. This isn't just a movie - it's a rollercoaster of emotions, thrills, and excitement that will leave you asking for more. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff shared on social media, "REAL ACTION ka ek bada dose lekar aa rahe hain #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTrailer out on March 26!"

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade and Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is slated to release on this EID, 10th April 2024 starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan duo Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff set to perform at IPL 2024 opening ceremony; Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman amongst performers

More Pages: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

