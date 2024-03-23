comscore
Former Roadies contestants Siwet Tomar and Akriti Negi to be seen in Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Former Roadies contestants Siwet Tomar and Akriti Negi to be seen in Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please!

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Get ready for a fiery reunion as ex-MTV Roadies Karm ya Kaand contestants, Siwet Tomar and Akriti Negi are set to meet on MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please. With their tumultuous history and unresolved issues, this season promises to be an electrifying rollercoaster of emotions.

According to the grapevine, the season is rife with confrontations and drama. The highly anticipated season of India’s most anticipated OG dating reality show - hosted by Sunny Leone and her new co-host Tanuj Virwani - is poised to be the most sensational yet.

Siwet Tomar and Akriti Negi, known for their fiery clashes on Roadies and their unresolved romantic history are all set to make waves on MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please. Despite Akriti's attempts to downplay their connection as mere flirtation, the truth about their past and present relationship status is about to unravel within the villa's walls. Will they resolve their differences and reignite their romance, or will their conflict escalate to a point of no return? Stay tuned to find out!

Tune in to MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please, co-powered by NEWME, Fixderma Shadow Sun Protection, and Wild Stone Deos and Perfumes, premiering on March 30, every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV and simultaneously on JioCinema.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

