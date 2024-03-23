comscore
Bollywood News » International Streaming Giant rejects and refuses to release an Incomplete action disaster; orders stop payment of approx. Rs. 70 crores

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

International Streaming Giant rejects and refuses to release an Incomplete action disaster; orders stop payment of approx. Rs. 70 crores

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

t’s all happening in the Indian Film Industry. 2023 saw the release of an action film, which sank without a trace at the box office. While the results sent shock waves to the producers, what is happening post that has called for a panic button. The latest buzz in the industry is that the leading international streaming giant has refused to release their feature film on their platform, as it has failed on the internal quality check.

“The producers have submitted an incomplete film – the VFX work is substandard and at some places has the visible presence of a green screen. The studio has some protocols to follow, and they can’t release an incomplete film on their platform,” a source told Bollywood Hungama. The source further added that the OTT platform has not even released the payment of approx. Rs. 70 cr. for the film, as they feel ‘cheated’ by the producers. “They were promised a global project and what has come their way is an output worse than the science project of a school-going child.”

As a reaction to the denial from OTT platform, the producers have filed a case against the streaming giant. The producer's sources claim that every person has a unique interpretation of the same vision. “What’s a school-going project for the platform, is actually an attempt from their end to go global. There are limitations on the budget, but the producers are proud of what they did in limited costs. The storytelling is complete and some visual effects were left incomplete due to delays in delivery from the VFX companies.”

The producers claim that they were in a hurry to release the film due to the clause in their contract with OTT players. “They were bound by the contract to bring the film in that particular month as it was slated to hit the digital world in eight weeks. Some more time would have ensured better output.”

The OTT giant is not willing to take a step back and is looking to fight the battle till the end. As for the producers, they have taken back the rights of their blockbuster and are now negotiating with the rival platform.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

