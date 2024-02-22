comscore
Last Updated 22.02.2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Tiger Shroff to perform at Women’s Premier League’s opening ceremony in Bangalore on February 23, 2024

Siddharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, and Shahid Kapoor will also be gracing the stage with their performances.

Tiger Shroff is all set to take over the stage at the grand inauguration of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The star-studded event, which is set to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on 23rd February, will see Tiger with his breathtaking dance moves.

With Tiger's performance, one can be assured that they cannot keep themselves from tapping their feet or feeling the actor's on-stage energy. Apart from Tiger, notable Bollywood personalities such as Siddharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, and Shahid Kapoor will also be gracing the stage with their performances on their respective popular tracks. The audience will also see Shah Rukh Khan hosting and performing at the much-awaited event.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his big Eid release, titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which features him with Akshay Kumar for the first time. The actor will also be seen in Singham Again and Rambo.

ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Prithviraj Sukumaran plays an ambitious scientist who misuses AI in Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer: Report

