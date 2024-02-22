The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea for a stay on an order faced a setback as the High Court bench declined the request.

The Bombay High Court quashed the look-out circulars (LOCs) that were issued against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and their father Indrajit, who is an army veteran, in connection to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. As per a report in Live Law India, the court scrutinized the Central Bureau of Investigation's rationale, challenging the automatic issuance of LOCs upon FIR registration. The order was announced by Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande.

Bombay High Court quashes LOCs issued against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and father in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in June 2020. Following this, Mumbai police started a probe after registering an Accidental Death report. However, Rajput's father alleged abetment to suicide against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members in Bihar.

Both Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in drugs related case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. They were granted bail, later.

Subsequently, the CBI took over the investigation, with the issuance of Lookout Circulars (LOCs) against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and her father in August 2020. Furthermore, in September 2023, the High Court temporarily suspended the LOC against Rhea's brother, Showik, enabling him to travel overseas.

