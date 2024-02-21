Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, stars of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, along with Manushi Chillar and Alaya F, recently wrapped the extensive Jordan schedule of the film. The actors filmed four songs in Jordan, one of which has Sonakshi Sinha’s special appearance. The makers unveiled the title track of the movie on February 19, 2024. Now, the latest development reveals what role Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing in the film.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Prithviraj Sukumaran plays an ambitious scientist who misuses AI in Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer: Report

It is known that the Malayalam superstar was brought on board for the role of the villain. Instead of going for brash villains, the actor will play a suave scientist named Kabir in the movie who misuses Artificial Intelligence (AI). As per a report in Mid-day, a source revealed, “Ali (Abbas Zafar) thought of Prithviraj for the role, owing to the kind of credibility he has as an actor. While the director has designed the film as an Akshay and Tiger action fare, he has developed a broad arc for the anti-hero. The character Kabir is depicted as a suave, highly intelligent scientist who fights using his mind, not force. Ali felt that Prithviraj would be the right fit, given his persona. When the actor read the script, he realised Kabir had a meaty role.”

Shot across stunning locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role. Director Ali Abbas Zafar recently said, “People often ask me what is this wild, crazy fascination of making big action films, and I don’t have an answer. I usually say that maybe it’s an instinct to feel scared, an instinct to try to achieve something impossible! In this movie, the canvas of action is very real, very raw, very rugged, it's going to be a treat for action lovers.”

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film will release on Eid 2024 in April.

