The trailer of Shaitaan was launched today in Mumbai and was attended by actors Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala and Aangad Maaholay, director Vikas Bahl and producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The latter two shared some interesting details about the film and also raised laughs.

Shaitaan trailer launch: Abhishek Pathak shares an update about Drishyam 3; Kumar Mangat Pathak hopes that Ajay Devgn-Madhavan-Jyotika starrer would win a National Award

The anchor of the evening made an interesting observation that Ajay, Madhavan, Jyotika and Vikas have won a National Award earlier. The anchor jokingly asked Kumar Mangat Pathak whether it’s crucial for an actor to win a National Award to work with him. The veteran producer smiled as he replied, “It’s heartening that so many artists who won National Award are on the stage. Sab ne poori koshish ki hai ki National Award wapis aaye!”

Abhishek Pathak explained what made him back a supernatural film saying, “In India, we don’t make a lot of supernatural thriller films. I am thankful to all these talented people who joined forces. It’s a genre that the industry needs to tap in. Audience aisi films dekhna chahti hai.”

Later, during the question-and-answer session with the media, Abhishek Pathak was asked when he’ll take Drishyam 3 on floors. He revealed, “Drishyam 3 will happen when it’s ready on paper. Meanwhile, I have completed a script. So, this year, hopefully, I’ll be directing my next.”

Abhishek Pathak made his debut as a director with Drishyam 2 (2022), starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and Shriya Saran. It was the sequel to the much-loved Drishyam (2015), directed by the late Nishikant Kamat. The first part was a decent hit while the sequel was a surprise blockbuster, collecting more than Rs. 200 crores at the domestic box office. As a result, the expectations are tremendous from the third part. As per reports, the original Malayalam version of Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, and the Hindi version are expected to be shot and released simultaneously.

Also Read: Shaitaan trailer launch: Ajay Devgn hails “fantastic actors” R Madhavan and Jyotika; says, “Janki Bodiwala has out-performed everyone”

More Pages: Shaitaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.