Tiger Shroff to choreograph stunts for Baaghi 3

BySubhash K. Jha

Tiger Shroff has always been an entertainer of  varied interests. Though he faces the camera as a top leading man, he also takes a keen interest in  the dance and action that go into his films from behind the scenes. Now comes the news that Tiger would be actually choreographing some of the stunts in his forthcoming film Baaghi 3.

Explains Tiger, “It is really not as though I am taking over the action. Nothing like that. I am only providing references for some of the stunts in  Baaghi 3.”

The action, says Tiger, needs to get better with every installment of the franchise. “The Indian audience, today, watches the best stunts and action in the world – Avengers, John Wick, Mission Impossible etc. We can no longer appease their appetite for thrills and action with flips and grunts.”

Tiger says the entire Baaghi team is working towards making the action scenes in Baaghi 3 as worldclass as possible. “I can’t say much about the  stunts right now. But they will be something the audience hasn’t seen before. They have to be, na?”

So is the star-fighter taking credit for the stunts this time in Baaghi 3? Laughs Tiger. “No no. There will  be official action directors on board. Sajid Sir (producer Nadiadwala) and Ahmed Sir (director Khan) are still to decide on that. I am just doing what every team member should do. Pitching in.”

Also Read: Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff to learn the martial art created for Israel Defence Forces

More Pages: Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection

