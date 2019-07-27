Bollywood Hungama
Karan Johar denies Ishaan Khatter – Janhvi Kapoor pairing in Dear Comrade remake, says Vijay Deverekonda refuses to star in Hindi version

BySubhash K. Jha

With Vijay Deverakonda flying to Mumbai to show  his enrapturing new romantic drama Dear Comrade  to Karan Johar, and with Karan immediately buying  the Hindi remake rights after viewing the irresistible film, rumours have started flying fast about the cast of the Hindi remake.

According to the reports in a section of the media, Karan Johar plans to cast his Dhadak pair Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor in the Hindi remake  of  Dear Comrade. However, when reached out to Karan Johar, he denied this media-manufactured casting completely and revealed that he wants Vijay Devarakonda to  play the role again.

“He is so good in the film! But Vijay doesn’t want to  do the re-make. He’s very clear on that. And I  respect and appreciate his viewpoint,” says Karan Johar.

Vijay Deverakonda had earlier refused to even  consider encoring his blockbuster role from Arjun Reddy.

“As far as I am concerned, whether it is Arjun Reddy  or Dear Comrade, I’ve already done what I could do with the characters. There’s nothing more I could do with them. So I’d rather let go and see what other actors can do with them,” says Vijay.

Not too many actors would be able to resist those  zeroes on the cheque offered to play the same role in multiple languages. Most Telugu superstars have  been eager to star in Hindi remakes of their films. If they haven’t been cast in the remakes it is because  they weren’t offered .

