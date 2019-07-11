Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff to learn the martial art created for Israel Defence Forces

Tiger Shroff leaves no stone unturned to make sure that he is giving the best experience in terms of visuals to his fans through his movies. While Baaghi and Baaghi 2 have already set precedent in terms of being top notch action movies and money spinners, all eyes are on his next Baaghi 3.

According to reports, Tiger is set to go to Israel to learn the new martial arts technique, Krav Maga which is essential used to train the troops there. It is a combination of boxing, wrestling, aikido, judo, karate and realistic fighting.

Along with Tiger, Shraddha is given some really sleek action moves too.

Taking to their Twitter handle recently, NGE Movies shared first announcement poster of Baaghi 3 with a caption that read, “Yes you heard it right! He is coming back. All of this was a Warmup… Kyuki abhi to usne Start Kiya Hai. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi3 releasing on 6th March 2020.”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 3 is co-produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Ahmed Khan. Starring Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

