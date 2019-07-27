EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar paid Rs 6 crore for Dear Comrade’s rights; HIGHEST amount ever given for a South film’s remake

It won’t be wrong to state that the remake of Southern hits is a sure-shot way to deliver a super-hit film. Except for few films, most remakes of Southern movies have worked big time in Bollywood. The blockbuster success achieved by Kabir Singh last month has stunned everybody. Hence, it’s no surprise that most of the producers are keeping a tab on the films working down South and buying rights at the right opportunity. A new trend has also emerged wherein producers spot a potential hit and decide to present the same film to the Hindi audiences. Karan Johar was the pioneer with this trend when he decided to release the dubbed version of Baahubali in the Hindi markets in 2015. And needless to say, he struck gold. He then also similarly presented Rajinikanth–Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 last year. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar got lucky by releasing the Kannada flick KGF in Hindi. T-Series has also jumped into the bandwagon and are all set to present Saaho in August, starring Baahubali actor Prabhas.

The remake spree however continues. And in this regard, Karan Johar started a new trend. He has bought the remake rights of a film even before its release. The film in question is Dear Comrade, starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film released today but KJo had secured the rights a few days ago. And now it has come to light that he paid an astronomical amount to ensure that he got the rights.

Says a source, “Vijay Deverakonda was the lead in Arjun Reddy, the film which catapulted him to stardom. Kabir Singh was this remake of this film. Vijay is also the lead in Dear Comrade and this film seems a bit in the Arjun Reddy zone. The Dear Comrade trailer indicates that Vijay is the brash, impulsive college student who falls for a girl and then suffers an extreme heartbreak. Hence, both films have an uncanny resemblance. The producers of Bollywood realized that if Kabir Singh can earn close to Rs. 277 crore that too with Shahid Kapoor, then Dear Comrade’s Hindi remake will also have the potential to score big time.”

Karan Johar however was not the only one trying to get the film’s rights. The source continues, “Along with Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Vijay Galani were also bidding. But KJo got the rights as he agreed to pay Rs. 6 crore. The other producers decided to back out on hearing this figure. Also, KJo has been friends with Vijay and that must have also helped. No remake rights of a South film have ever been sold for such an amount. Not even of commercial and family entertainers like Temper (remade as Simmba) or Muni 2: Kanchana (being remade as Laxmmi Bomb).”

It now remains to be seen if Vijay Deverakonda will make his Hindi debut with Dear Comrade’s Hindi remake or some Bollywood actor gets the chance. “Any actor would be desperate to step into Vijay’s shoes, especially after seeing how Kabir Singh was accepted by Hindi audiences. Also, with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions backing it, it’s sure to be one of the most anticipated films of 2020,” the source signs off.

Dear Comrade is about a hot-blooded student union leader who falls for a state-level cricketer and love blossoms between the two. But the love story is shortlived due to his anger management issues and violent streak. Rashmika Mandanna stars opposite Vijay Deverakonda in this film.