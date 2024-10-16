Tiger Baby and Emaho Films in collaboration with HHMI Tangled Bank Studios announced today the world premiere of their latest film, Turtle Walker, at Doc NYC, 2024 on Sunday, November 17. Turtle Walker, the directorial debut of Taira Malaney, tells the story of an Indian pioneer in the field of sea turtle conservation, Satish Bhaskar, who dedicated his life to the protection of these beautiful but endangered animals.

Tiger Baby and Emaho Films partner with Oscar-Winning studio for Taira Malaney’s documentary Turtle Walker

In the late 1970s, Satish Bhaskar embarked on an epic journey along India's spectacular coastlines, living alongside rare sea turtles to unravel the mysteries that surround them – and set out to save the enigmatic sea creatures from extinction.

This film, which started as a small independent crew from Goa, India, has over the last 7 years emerged into an international co-production, with award-winning partners and collaborators from across the world. Submarine Deluxe has taken the sales rights of the film.

Director Taira Malaney received many accolades for Turtle Walker including the “Best Natural History and Wildlife Pitch” at Sunny Side of the Doc, 2019; the “Emerging Filmmaker Award (India)” and the “Griffith Film School residency Award (Australia)” at DocEdge Kolkata, 2018. In addition, in 2024, Taira accepted the Grand Teton Award, which is the highest honor presented at the Jackson Wild Media Awards.

“Satish Bhaskar shared a deep wonder for the marine world”, said Emaho Films founder, Taira Malaney. “As human beings we all have this innate curiosity to explore. It is what leads us to inquire, to learn, to experience a sense of awe, and eventually feel empathy for the living world around us. By presenting Satish’s story on a global stage, we aim to inspire meaningful dialogue about our shared oceans, mobilizing audiences to participate in its exploration and conservation.”

“At Tiger Baby we are interested in stories that move us. Turtle Walker, directed by Taira Malaney is about the incredible Satish Bhaskar, who walked nearly every inch of India’s coastline to discover the nesting beaches of sea turtles so that they could be protected. His indomitable spirit saved the enigmatic creatures from extinction and reminds us how precious our planet is”, says Zoya Akhtar

“This project aligns with our dream to bring inspiring, untold stories from India to a global stage. We are thrilled to announce that the film will premiere at DOC NYC in collaboration with HHMI Tangled Bank, Ceres, and Emaho,” adds Reema Kagti.

“We are thrilled to introduce Taira and her beautiful film to the documentary community at DOC NYC with our partners Submarine,” said Head of HHMI Tangled Bank Studios Jared Lipworth. “We can’t wait for audiences around the world to be captivated by the stunning cinematography and the moving story of the incredible impact a single person can have on the world.”

Turtle Walker is written and directed by Taira Malaney. Produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Angad Dev Singh, Vikram Malaney and Taira Malaney. Krish Makhija is the associate director and head of cinematography. The film is co-written and edited by Sam Rogers, and executive produced by Isabelle Couture, James Reed, Jared Lipworth, Sean B. Carroll, and Nikita Mamik.

Also Read: Zoya Akhtar’s Tiger Baby celebrates 50 years of Shabana Azmi honoring her award-winning performances in a social media post

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.