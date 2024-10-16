Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a busy bee. She is always seen traveling the world over for the shoot of her projects, promotional work and, of course, philanthropy. She has become the face of the cosmetic brand Max Factor. Her association with the brand was announced earlier this year.

BREAKING! After Max Factor launch, Priyanka Chopra to attend premiere of Marathi film Paani in Mumbai

Now, Priyanka is all set to visit Mumbai for the grand launch of Max Factor products on Friday October 18. It is an event that is been looked ahead by her fans and media across the globe. However, Bollywood Hungama has come to know that there is another reason why the Fashion actress will be visiting Mumbai.

Priyanka is known for producing sensible regional films. Her latest Marathi production Paani is all set to release on October 18. The actress will be in the city to happily attend the premiere of her movie at a suburban multiplex.

The event is said to be a grand one. This isn’t a surprise since it is also a celebration for the film receiving the prestigious National Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/ Preservation. It is directed by Addinath Kothare who has also directed and co-produced the film. It also stars Rucha Vaidya, Subodh Bhave, Kishore Kadam, Rajit Kapur, among others.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt drops major update on Jee Le Zaraa as she confirms Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif starrer is NOT shelved; says, “Everybody wants the film to happen”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.