Yash Raj Films is ready to set the cash counters ringing this festive season with its latest offering Tiger 3, a YRF Spy Universe film. Starring Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 is set to release on Diwali Day, Sunday, November 12! While fans are excited to see the reunion of Tiger and Zoya, they are equally excited to witness Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan appear in the project. Now, it seems like the third spy Kabir from War, played by Hrithik Roshan, is also set to make a surprise appearance in the third installment of the Tiger franchise.

Tiger 3 gets bigger! Hrithik Roshan joins the Salman Khan starrer, YRF Spy Universe brings back Kabir: Report

For unversed, though Salman Khan was the first spy in the YRF Spy Universe, Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan kicked off the interconnection between the said universe. Salman Khan made an extended cameo in the movie as Tiger and the audience was delighted to have the beloved Khans back on the big screen. Now that Pathaan is gearing up to help Tiger in the Maneesh Sharma directorial, Kabir is heading to the franchise. According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source revealed, “Aditya Chopra has set the wheel in motion for a full convergence of super spies within the YRF Spy Universe. No one knows, but along with Pathaan, Kabir will also be making an appearance in Tiger 3. A handful of people know how Adi is visualizing Kabir in Tiger 3 and this information is being kept under wraps to be only revealed on the big screen when Tiger 3 releases on November 12.”

“Three of India’s biggest superstars – Salman, SRK & Hrithik – are in the same universe and now also the same film. This is definitely a moment to celebrate for all the cine-goers. Kabir’s appearance in Tiger 3 is just the beginning of something special in the future of this universe. At this point in time, no one knows the dynamics of how the three super spies will be presented and if they will be in the same frame or not,” the source added.

Hrithik Roshan is already starring in War 2 which will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani. Meanwhile, there is another spy project with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan titled Tiger vs Pathaan to be directed by Siddharth Anand.

Tiger 3 is the 5th film in the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe which follows the events of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan. It has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. It will open in Hindi, Tamil dubbed & Telugu dubbed versions.

