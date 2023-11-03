BREAKING: CBFC passes Tiger 3 with U/A certificate with ZERO visual cuts; replaces ‘bewakoof’ with ‘mashroof’ and ‘foolish’ with ‘busy’ in subtitles

9 days are left for the release of Tiger 3 and the excitement is tremendous. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the film belongs to the much-loved YRF (Yash Raj Films) Spy Universe, a franchise which has become bigger and bigger with each film. With the action entertainer releasing on Diwali, the producers made sure to begin the censor process well in time. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the film, albeit with some modifications.

The good news is that unlike Spy Universe’ previous film, Pathaan (2023), the Examining Committee of the CBFC has asked for only audio cuts and haven’t axed any visual from the film. The CBFC asked the word ‘bewakoof’ to be replaced with ‘mashroof’ and ‘foolish’ with ‘busy’ in the subtitles. In certain dialogues, RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) has been mentioned. The CBFC asked the makers to use the correct abbreviation, that is, R&AW, in these dialogues. Finally, the cut list mentions that ‘the modification with respect to the National Anthem is retained as per request’.

Once these changes were carried out, Tiger 3 was granted a U/A certificate on October 27. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate is 153 minutes. In other words, the run time of Tiger 3 is 2 hours and 33 minutes.

Tiger 3 will release in cinemas on Sunday, November 12. Shah Rukh Khan, who played the lead in Pathaan, features in this film in a special appearance. Interestingly, in Pathaan, it was Tiger (Salman Khan) who came to Pathaan’s rescue. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Besides Tiger 3 and Pathaan, the other films of YRF Spy Universe are Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and War (2019). War starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Interestingly, the shoot of War 2, featuring Hrithik and Jr NTR, is underway at present.

